The Smashing Pumpkins add headlining shows in between Green Day dates

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a run of headlining North American dates in between their shows opening up for Green Day's summer tour.

The newly added stops stretch from July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario, to September 27 in Las Vegas. Presales begin Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmashingPumpkins.com.

The Pumpkins will be on tour with Green Day from July 29 in Washington, D.C., to September 28 in San Diego. They'll also play European shows in June and July with Weezer, Interpol and Tom Morello.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkins have been going through submissions after announcing an open application to become the band's new guitarist in January. The position will presumably fill the absence of longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who announced he was leaving the band in 2023.

