The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan announces Highland Park benefit event with NWA wrestling company

By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his National Wrestling Alliance wrestling company have announced a benefit in support of Highland Park, Illinois, a year after the 2022 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb during a July 4 parade.

The event takes place July 8 and will raise money for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was seriously injured in the shooting, and has required extensive surgery and care over the past year.

"This event is a testament to the community's resilience and the unifying power of wrestling," Corgan says.

For more info, visit NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Corgan has long lived in Highland Park, and his Madame ZuZu's tea shop is located there. Last year, he held a streaming benefit concert in support of the victims.

