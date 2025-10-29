The Smashing Pumpkins, The White Stripes, RHCP & more included on ﻿Battlefield﻿ ﻿6 ﻿playlist

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Songs by The Smashing Pumpkins, The White Stripes and Red Hot Chili Peppers are included on the playlist for the new video game Battlefield 6.

Players will be able to hear songs from the playlist in-game on radio stations installed in vehicles across Battlefield 6 and the standalone Battlefield REDSEC free-to-play mode. The playlist is also streaming on Spotify.

Other artists featured on the playlist include Pantera, Godsmack, Filter, Drowning Pool, The Interrupters, Iggy Pop, The Hives and Bob Dylan. You'll also find Limp Bizkit's new single, "Making Love to Morgan Wallen," which is included on the official Battlefield 6 soundtrack.

"What's happening with the music of Battlefield 6 is already unprecedented," says Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive, President EA Music Group. "From [composer] Henry Jackman's cinematic score to Limp Bizkit's explosive contributions, we are discovering what music can mean to both gaming and culture. This playlist takes the intensity of the soundtrack even further, bringing our impact to a whole new level."

Battlefield 6 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!