The Smashing Pumpkins 'reverted back to our old roles' in reuniting with Butch Vig, says Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan performs onstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

The Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream is now a recurring one.

Back in May, Billy Corgan announced that the "1979" rockers had reunited with Butch Vig, who produced 1993's Siamese Dream and the band's 1991 debut, Gish, for a new song.

In working with Vig again, Corgan tells ABC Audio it felt like going back in time into the '90s.

"Getting back in the room with Butch was so amazing, because everybody in the band just went back to their 1993 role," Corgan says. "Like, Butch was dad, and everyone just kind of sat with their hands folded and waited for Butch to tell us what to do."

He adds, "It was really funny to watch after 32 or [33] years to see how everybody literally just reverted back to our old roles."

As for the song itself, Corgan says, "It's for a project we can't talk about yet, it's kind of just a one-off at the moment."

In addition to reuniting with Vig, the Pumpkins are preparing for their Rats in a Cage U.S. tour, which launches in September. The trek will feature one set dedicated to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album, and then a second set of career-spanning songs.

Meanwhile, a Pumpkins tribute album called Sending Hearts to All My Dearies, featuring artists including Tame Impala, Palaye Royale, Meg Myers, Nita Strauss and Des Rocs, is due out Aug. 14.

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