Smashed bass from The Clash’s 'London Calling' to go on display at new London Museum

'London Calling' album artwork. (Sony Music)
By Jill Lances

The iconic smashed bass from the cover of The Clash's 1979 album, London Calling, will be on display at the new London Museum in Smithfield, England.

The Fender Precision Bass guitar will be on loan from The Clash’s Paul Simonon, after having previously been on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Simonon infamously smashed the bass during a performance at New York’s Palladium on Sept. 20, 1979, with the photo taken by photographer Pennie Smith.

The guitar will be part of the museum’s Past Lives exhibit, which a press release notes will take museumgoers on a “journey through London’s history via chronological and thematic displays.”

The new London Museum will open Nov. 28 in Smithfield's General Market. More info on the museum can be found at londonmuseum.org.uk.

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