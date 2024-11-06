Sleep Token continues on with show using pre-recorded tracks after two members fall ill

Sleep Token continued on with their show in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, despite being down two members.

Ahead of the concert, the "Take Me Back to Eden" band shared that both their bassist and guitarist, referred to as III and IV, were sick and unable to perform. As a workaround, Sleep Token still played while accompanied by "pre-recorded tracks from both III and IV, captured during our recent tour preparations."

"We always endeavor to avoid cancelling a Ritual unless completely unavoidable," Sleep Token wrote, using their preferred term for live shows. "We hope this outcome is more acceptable to you than a last-minute cancellation."

The band added, "Thank you for your understanding and support through these unforeseen changes. Tonight, we perform for them, and for you."

Sleep Token's ongoing European tour is set to continue Thursday in Lyon, France. The outing also included a gig opening for Linkin Park in Paris on Sunday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.