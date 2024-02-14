Sleep Token announces deal with RCA Records

After emerging in 2023 as perhaps the buzziest band in metal, Sleep Token now has a new record deal.

The masked outfit has signed with RCA Records, home to bands including Foo Fighters, Cage the Elephant, The Strokes and Three Days Grace. In a Facebook post, RCA writes, "Welcome to the RCA family!"

Sleep Token also shared the news in their Instagram Story, teasing, "Welcome to the new era."

The first three Sleep Token albums, including 2023's breakout Take Me Back to Eden, were released on the label Spinefarm.

Sleep Token will launch their North American The Teeth of God tour in April. Tickets sold out quickly after they went on sale in January, prompting Sleep Token to announce, "So-called 'bot/scalper' purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.