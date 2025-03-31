Sleep Token teases next ﻿'Even in Arcadia﻿' 'offering'

RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Token is teasing music off their upcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

The enigmatic band writes in a Facebook post, "Prepare for this offering," alongside a 20-second video of a flamingo walking in a dark room. The clip also displays the words "prepare" and "caramel" across the screen, and ends with a date: Friday, April 4.

Even in Arcadia, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2023's Take Me Back to Eden, arrives May 9. Lead single "Emergence" is out now.

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September. The outing is already sold out.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!