Sleep Theory releases cover of Paramore's 'My Heart'

Sleep Theory "My Heart" single artwork. (Epitaph)
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Theory has released a cover of the Paramore song "My Heart."

The track marks the second cover from the "Stuck in My Head" rockers in as many weeks, following their rendition of *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

Like "Bye Bye Bye," "My Heart" has also long been included in Sleep Theory's live set. You can listen to the official studio version now via digital outlets.

Perhaps you'll hear "Bye Bye Bye" and "My Heart" on Sleep Theory's upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off in July. The band will be touring in continued support of their 2025 album, Afterglow, which includes the single "Words Are Worthless."

The original "My Heart" appears on Paramore's 2005 debut album, All We Know Is Falling.

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