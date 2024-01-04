Sleater-Kinney shares new ﻿'Little Rope' ﻿song, "Untidy Creature"

Sleater-Kinney has shared a new song called "Untidy Creature," a track off their upcoming album, Little Rope.

"'Untidy Creature' was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn't know it at the time," S-K says. "We weren't certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal."

"But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed," the band continues. "It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe."

You can listen to "Untidy Creature" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which features an unbroken shot of Australian freediver Amber Bourke holding her breath for over three minutes, streaming now on YouTube.

Little Rope, the follow-up to 2021's Path of Wellness, arrives January 19. It also includes the previously released songs "Hell" and "Say It Like You Mean It."

Sleater-Kinney will launch a U.S. tour in support of Little Rope in February.

