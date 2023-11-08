Sleater-Kinney "Say It Like You Mean It" with new '﻿Little Rope'﻿ song

Loma Vista Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Sleater-Kinney has shared a new song called "Say It Like You Mean It," a track off their upcoming album, Little Rope.

You can listen to "Say It Like You Mean It" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, directed by Carrie Brownstein and starring Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron, streaming now on YouTube.

Little Rope, the follow-up to 2021's Path of Wellness, is due out January 19. It also includes the previously released single "Hell."

Sleater-Kinney will launch a U.S. tour in support of Little Rope in February.

