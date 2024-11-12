Six-hour ambient mix of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova' to soundtrack photography exhibit

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' classic song "Champagne Supernova" is already over seven minutes long, but if you wished it was about 50 times longer, you're in luck.

A six-hour ambient mix of "Champagne Supernova" will soundtrack an upcoming photography exhibit opening Nov. 29 at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Titled Legends, the exhibit spotlights the work of photographer Zoë Law, whose subjects include Oasis' Noel Gallagher among "over one hundred individuals from the worlds of art, fashion, business and entertainment."

For more info, visit NPG.org.uk.

Oasis will launch their reunion tour in July 2025, marking the first time Noel and his formerly estranged brother, Liam Gallagher, will share the live stage since breaking up in 2009. The outing comes to the U.S. in August.

(A previous version of this story published Nov. 11 erroneously identified the song "Champagne Supernova" as "Champaign Supernova." The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

