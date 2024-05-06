The Sisters of Mercy announce fall US dates

The Sisters Of Mercy Concert In Madrid Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

The Sisters of Mercy are returning Stateside.

After launching their first North American tour in over 14 years in 2023, the goth veterans will launch a fall U.S. run kicking off September 14 in Detroit. The bill will also feature the AFI side project Blaqk Audio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10. Presales begin Wednesday, May 8.

While The Sisters of Mercy continue to tour, they haven't put out a new album since 1990's Vision Thing, which features the single "More."

