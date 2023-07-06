Silversun Pickups share cover of Joe Jackson's "I'm the Man"

Silversun Pickups have shared a cover of Joe Jackson's "I'm the Man."

The "Panic Switch" outfit recorded their take on the 1979 single for the second season of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer series, the first half of which premiered Thursday, July 6.

"When you watch the show, record & tag us, so we can share," SSPU says.

You can listen to the "I'm the Man" cover now via digital outlets.

In other Silversun Pickups happenings, the video for "Lazy Eye," the breakout single off the band's 2006 debut album, Carnavas, has hit 50 million views on YouTube.

