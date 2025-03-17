Silversun Pickups announce US tour

Silversun Pickups have announced a U.S. tour for the spring and summer.

The newly announced headlining dates begin April 27 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and wrap up Aug. 26 in Washington, D.C. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SilversunPickups.com.

You can also look forward to new SSPU music in the works. The "Panic Switch" outfit is currently working on their next album, the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills.

