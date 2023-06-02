Silversun Pickups announce ﻿'Acoustic Thrills'﻿ EP

New Machine Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Silversun Pickups have announced a new EP called Acoustic Thrills.

The set, due out June 16, includes unplugged renditions of three songs off the "Lazy Eye" outfit's 2022 album, Physical Thrills: "Scared Together," "Empty Nest" and "Alone on a Hill."

"After building so many layers on the album it felt great to strip these songs down to their rawest form," says bassist Nikki Monninger.

You can listen to the Acoustic Thrills version of "Empty Nest" now via digital outlets.

