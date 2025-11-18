Silversun Pickups premiere video for 'The Wreckage' single

Silversun Pickups have premiered the video for "The Wreckage," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Tenterhooks.

The clip, which is available on YouTube, follows a woman whose body has been taken over by an alien.

"This song, 'The Wreckage,' inspired me at a time I'd been thinking about this post I'd seen, with the question, 'If men weren't around, who would protect you?' With a woman quickly countering, 'Protect us from what?'" says director Suzie Vlček. "So I wrote about an alien joyride. This thing inside her knows nothing about being a human woman."

"It's about expectations, rules, being seen, being ignored…in an accelerated lifespan…or a 5 minute SSPU song," Vlček continues. "Or as my son said, 'It's female gaze meets Venom.'"

In between all that, keep an eye out for a cameo from Jack Black.

Tenterhooks, the seventh SSPU album, drops Feb. 6. It's the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills.

Silversun Pickups will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.