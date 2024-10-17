The Shins to perform at 20th anniversary 'Garden State' soundtrack concert

By Josh Johnson

The Shins are headlining a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Garden State soundtrack.

The show will take place March 29 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and will also feature a number of other artists who contributed music to the 2004 film, including Iron & Wine, Frou Frou and Men at Work's Colin Hay. It will raise money for The Midnight Mission, which helps people in Southern California experiencing homelessness.

The Garden State soundtrack, which was curated by star, writer and director Zach Braff, includes two Shins songs: "New Slang" and "Caring Is Creepy." "New Slang," of course, was the song Natalie Portman's character tells Braff's character will "change your life."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. PT. For more info, visit LAGreekTheatre.com.

