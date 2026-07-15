The Shins' James Mercer announces ﻿'Book of Dreams'﻿ picture book

'Book of Dreams' book cover. (Random House Children's Books)
By Josh Johnson

The Shins frontman James Mercer has written a new picture book titled Book of Dreams.

The book, which was illustrated by Jacob Escobedo of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, is due out March 2, 2027.

"Dreams were something my daughters and I talked about all the time," Mercer says in a statement. "I wanted this book to capture the feeling of moving through those strange nighttime worlds where anything can happen and emotions feel larger than life. Working with Jacob brought the whole thing into a place that felt even more vivid and alive than I originally pictured."

The book will also be accompanied by a lullaby composed and performed by Mercer.

The Shins, meanwhile, recently celebrated the band's 30th anniversary with a limited-edition vinyl single. They'll launch a tour with Weezer in September.

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