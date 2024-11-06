Shinedown's Eric Bass launching new solo project with "Mind Control" song

Shinedown bassist Eric Bass is launching a new solo project with a song called "Mind Control."

In an Instagram post, Bass describes "Mind Control" as, "An invitation into the world that I've created. A world unseen."

"In the song 'Mind Control' we hear the evil dictator, Devaren articulating his disdain for the citizens he has imprisoned, while at the same time battling inner conflict and a strange sense of remorse," Bass explains. "Devaren personifies all of the darkness, depression, and confusion I have experienced."

"In 'Mind Control' that darkness and confusion has taken over," he continues. "Will it ultimately be defeated?"

"Mind Control" will premiere Nov. 13. You can presave it now.

Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero, which has spawned singles in "A Symptom of Being Human," "Dead Don't Die," "Daylight" and the title track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.