Shinedown's Brent Smith recalls first hearing new LP singer Emily Armstrong: "I believe Rock N' Roll will be OK"

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith has shared his thoughts on Linkin Park's new singer, Emily Armstrong.

In an Instagram post, Smith recalls hearing Armstrong sing with her band Dead Sara on their song "Weatherman" and thinking, "I believe Rock N' Roll will be OK."

"So today I will say @linkinpark will be more than OK," Smith writes, adding a heart emoji.

Armstrong was announced as LP's new vocalist on Thursday, seven years after the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017. Gauging the online reaction to the band's return, Smith writes, "I know the Internet is a blaze with comments of criticism and also of praise from fans all over the world."

"Do you honestly believe that the members of this ICONIC Band truly think that of all people [Bennington] is replaceable???" Smith muses. "The entire world knows he will never be replaceable because he was one of a kind."

"But with all that being said there is an audience that miss this band, and their presence, and what they represent," he continues. "So I [ask] you, ALL of you… Give them the opportunity to not close their chapter. Allow them to celebrate their legacy, and also the opportunity to create a new one."

Smith concludes, "Give 'em Hell L.P."

Linkin Park will release their first album with Armstrong, From Zero, on Nov. 15. Lead single "The Emptiness Machine" is out now.

