Shinedown unveils latest flavor of signature hot sauce

Shinedown has unveiled a new flavor in their line of signature hot sauce.

Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce, named after the 2008 Shinedown single "Devour," is described as a blend of "thyme, ginger, pineapple, and two types of peppers for a zesty flavor explosion with a heat level of 3."

"Fruity, spicy, and delicious," drummer Barry Kerch says. "This sauce was inspired by the Florida sun and my love of Caribbean flavors. This jerk approves."

Devour Pineapple Jerk Sauce is the second flavor to be released, following the May debut of Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, inspired by Shinedown's crossover hit "A Symptom of Being Human." Both were created in collaboration with the company Torchbearer Sauces.

To order your own, visit Shinedown.com.

Shinedown is launching a U.S. tour on Thursday. The run includes a sold-out performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on July 23.

