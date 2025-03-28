Shinedown teases 'Dance, Kid, Dance' video

Shinedown is teasing the upcoming video for their song "Dance, Kid, Dance."

The "Second Chance" outfit has shared a preview of the video in a Facebook post, fittingly featuring clips of different people dancing. While a premiere date wasn't announced, the post says the full video is "coming soon."

The song "Dance, Kid, Dance" debuted in January alongside another track called "Three Six Five." It's since hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"Dance, Kid, Dance" also provides the name for Shinedown's upcoming U.S. tour, which launches in April.

