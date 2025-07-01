Shinedown shares acoustic version of 'Three Six Five' single

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has shared an acoustic version of their single "Three Six Five."

The unplugged recording marks the third edition of "Three Six Five," following the original and the piano version. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Shinedown first released "Three Six Five" in January alongside another single, "Dance, Kid, Dance." The "Second Chance" band has been working on a new album to follow their 2022 effort, Planet Zero.

Shinedown will launch the summer leg of their U.S. tour on July 19 in Boston. Bush and Morgan Wade will also be on the bill.

