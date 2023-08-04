Shinedown shares "piano remix" of "A Symptom of Being Human"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has shared yet another new version of their single "A Symptom of Being Human."

The latest recording, dubbed the "Piano Remix," follows the previously released pop and acoustic remixes. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"It was a piano riff that started it all," Shinedown says. "So naturally, last but not least, we present to you the third and final rendition."

The original version of "Symptom" appears on Shinedown's latest album, 2022's Planet Zero. The record also includes the singles "Daylight," "Dead Don't Die" and the title track.

Shinedown will resume touring in support of Planet Zero in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

