Shinedown gives shout-out to Grammy nominee Jelly Roll: "This man is the definition of authenticity"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Josh Johnson

While Jelly Roll didn't win anything during Sunday's Grammy Awards, he did get a heartfelt shout-out from Shinedown.

The "Second Chance" rockers have shared a Facebook post paying tribute to the country-rocker, writing, "This man is the definition of authenticity."

"He is a testament to the human spirit, and the unwavering willingness to never give up on your dreams," frontman Brent Smith writes. "I am so honored to know him, and call him my friend. ALL of us in Shinedown are SO PROUD [of] YOU Jelly Roll."

The post also includes a link to a recent red carpet interview with Jelly Roll, in which he calls Smith a "mentor" and "one of my best friends." Shinedown previously brought Jelly Roll on tour in 2022.

Jelly Roll was nominated for two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!