Shinedown, Creed headlining festival at 'Field of Dreams' ﻿site

Velocity at Field of Dreams (U.S. Concert Agency)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown and Creed are among the headliners for the 2026 Velocity at Field of Dreams, a music festival held at the site of the classic 1989 baseball movie Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

The three-day event takes place Sept. 4-6. Country star Carrie Underwood, who recently introduced Shinedown during their concert at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, will also be on the bill.

Tickets are on sale now via VelocityFest.live.

The 2026 event follows the inaugural Velocity at Field of Dreams festival, which took place in August and featured headliners Nickelback and Tim McGraw.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

