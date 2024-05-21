Shinedown covering "Stairway to Heaven" during Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Unlike Mike Myers in Wayne's World, Shinedown will not be denied at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.

Frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are performing the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven" during the ceremony, which takes place May 21 in Los Angeles.

The rendition will be a tribute to Atlantic Records, which is the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame label honoree. Atlantic was Led Zeppelin's longtime label and continues to be Shinedown's.

The gala will also honor the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees, which include Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

