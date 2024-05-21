Shinedown covering "Stairway to Heaven" during Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Unlike Mike Myers in Wayne's World, Shinedown will not be denied at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.

Frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are performing the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven" during the ceremony, which takes place May 21 in Los Angeles.

The rendition will be a tribute to Atlantic Records, which is the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame label honoree. Atlantic was Led Zeppelin's longtime label and continues to be Shinedown's.

The gala will also honor the 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees, which include Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!