Shinedown announces fall leg of Revolutions Live tour

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has added a fall leg to the band's Revolutions Live tour.

The newly announced outing will run from September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri, to October 20 in Denver. Papa Roach and Spiritbox will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Shinedown.com.

The Revolutions Live tour supports Shinedown's new album, Planet Zero, which dropped last July. The record includes the singles "Planet Zero," "Daylight," "Dead Don't Die" and "A Symptom of Being Human."

The current spring leg of the Revolutions Live tour concludes May 9 in Portland, Oregon.

