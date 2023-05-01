Shinedown announces vinyl ﻿'The Sound of Madness﻿' repressing for Atlantic Records anniversary

Shinedown has announced a new vinyl repressing of the band's 2008 album, The Sound of Madness.

The clear LP will be released May 26 as part of Atlantic Records' 75th anniversary vinyl collection. You can preorder your copy now via Shinedown's web store.

The Sound of Madness is Shinedown's third album and spawned the singles "Second Chance," "Devour," "If Only You Knew," "The Crow & the Butterfly" and the title track. It will celebrate its 15th anniversary in June.

Shinedown's latest album, Planet Zero, dropped last July. They're currently supporting the record on their Revolutions Live tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.