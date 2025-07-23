Sharon Osbourne responds to Ozzy tribute from Gavin Rossdale

Music Stars Contribute To Disaster Relief Single "Tears In Heaven" Getty Images (Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, responded to a tribute to her late husband shared by Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Rossdale wrote in his post, "RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend," adding that he'd met the Prince of Darkness through his son, Jack Osbourne.

"He was so warm and kind and funny and I love that memory," Rossdale added of Ozzy. "Sending much love to his family at this difficult time."

Sharon responded in the comments, "Bless you."

Upon announcing Ozzy's death on Tuesday, Sharon and her children said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!