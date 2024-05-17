SHAED shares new ﻿'Spinning Out'﻿ song, "Maybe I Don't Know How"

SHAED has shared a new song called "Maybe I Don't Know How," a track off their upcoming album, Spinning Out.

"We were in a circle, vibing out so hard, just saying random things and creating this story of this person who just did not know how to cut the rope with someone in their life," the "Trampoline" trio says of the tune. "It was maybe a darker relationship energy: 'If love's a drug I'm never high enough.' It's someone who’s maybe too drawn in, too obsessed."

You can listen to "Maybe I Don't Know How" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Spinning Out, the follow-up to 2021's High Dive, drops June 7. It also includes the previously released songs "Everybody Knows I'm High" and "Rocket in the Sky."

