SHAED shares new ﻿'Spinning Out'﻿ song, "Maybe I Don't Know How"

SHAED Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

SHAED has shared a new song called "Maybe I Don't Know How," a track off their upcoming album, Spinning Out.

"We were in a circle, vibing out so hard, just saying random things and creating this story of this person who just did not know how to cut the rope with someone in their life," the "Trampoline" trio says of the tune. "It was maybe a darker relationship energy: 'If love's a drug I'm never high enough.' It's someone who’s maybe too drawn in, too obsessed."

You can listen to "Maybe I Don't Know How" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Spinning Out, the follow-up to 2021's High Dive, drops June 7. It also includes the previously released songs "Everybody Knows I'm High" and "Rocket in the Sky."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!