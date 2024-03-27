Sesame Season: Noah Kahan guests on '﻿Sesame Street'

2024 Extra Innings Festival John Medina/Getty Images (John Medina/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan loves Vermont, and he can also tell you how to get to Sesame Street.

The "Stick Season" artist guests on a new episode of the long-running educational children's TV program. The Sesame Street Facebook has posted a clip from the segment, in which Kahan meets a stick muppet who's thrilled about all the new press Stick Season has brought.

"Not just my season, it's my year, my decade, my era!" exclaims the stick, who may also be a Swiftie. "Everyone's always talking about leaves, leaves, leaves, but now, sticks have finally made it!"

As the end of the clip, Kahan sneaks in a little "Stick Season" with the updated lyrics, "I love Sesame/but it's the season of stick."

In his own Facebook post, Kahan writes, "Kicking it with some old New York friends. Sesame Street that was one of the best days of my life."

