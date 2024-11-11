'Self Esteem,' part two? The Offspring breaks down 'OK, But This Is the Last Time' single

The Offspring's current single, "OK, But This Is the Last Time," has a lot in common with the band's classic song "Self Esteem" — both tracks are told from the perspective of someone whose feelings are continually trampled over.

"[Guitarist] Noodles described the character in that song as sorta 'Self Esteem' part two or grown up," frontman Dexter Holland tells ABC Audio of "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

"He's almost got self-esteem," Noodles adds. "[He's] almost not gonna take it anymore."

Holland wasn't necessarily thinking of "Self Esteem" in writing "OK, But This Is the Last Time." He shares that he liked that phrase and wanted to put it in a song, and felt that the sentiment behind it was relatable.

"I think we've all been there with somebody, where you do something that you'd really rather put your foot down, but you kinda give in because you like the person or whatever," Holland says.

Holland adds that he thinks the protagonist of "OK, But This Is the Last Time" is "not just a schmuck like the 'Self Esteem' guy."

"This guy, he knows full well what he's doing," Holland says. "He's walking into this with eyes wide open. He knows, like, 'Alright, I'm a sucker for you, I admit it, I'm just gonna do this,' but kidding himself that it's the last time."

"OK, But This Is the Last Time" appears on The Offspring's new album, SUPERCHARGED, out now. It also includes the lead single "Make It All Right."

