See Twenty One Pilots get "back to red" in behind-the-scenes footage of "Overcompensate" video

A few weeks ago, Twenty One Pilots dropped the video for "Overcompensate," the first single from their upcoming album, Clancy. Now you can watch behind-the-scenes footage of the duo making the video, with commentary from Tyler Joseph.

On the set in a theater in Columbus, Ohio, Joseph says, "It's pretty amazing that we're still doing this. I was just telling Josh [Dunn], it's a pretty awesome job that we have."

"We're excited get back into it after taking a little bit of a break, but even more excited to get into the color red again," he adds. "Because that was the goal this whole time with the story, was the thing we were afraid of -- learning how to utilize and try to win. That's kinda what the story's all about."

Joseph is referring to the fact that the new album's narrative features a return to Trench, the setting and title of the duo's 2018 album.

Clancy drops May 17, on the ninth anniversary of Twenty One Pilots' 2015 breakout album, Blurryface.

