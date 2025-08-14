See Florence Welch's latest teaser video

Florence and the Machine live in concert in Milan Florence and the Machine performs live on stage in Milan. Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im)
By Josh Johnson

The Florence + the Machine plot thickens.

On Monday, frontwoman Florence Welch shared a video of her furiously digging a hole and then yelling into the abyss below. Now, she's dropped another mysterious clip, this time focusing on two tattoos on the back of her legs as she walks in red heels.

As for what all this means, fans are hoping that new Florence + the Machine music is imminent — although the comments on the latest video are more about how disconcerting it is to see Welch wearing heels, as she often performs live barefoot.

The most recent Florence + the Machine album is 2022's Dance Fever. Since then, Welch has guested on songs from Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

