From 'Second Chance' to career first: Shinedown's making MSG debut a family affair

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour - New Orleans, LA Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown will launch the summer leg of their U.S. Dance, Kid, Dance tour Saturday in Boston, and on Sunday, they'll achieve a career milestone when they perform at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden for the first time.

"We've never been on a tour where we [played MSG as] an opening band or a first of four, nothing," frontman Brent Smith tells ABC Audio. "We've never stepped foot in that building, so to walk in there as a headliner for your very first time is something that is huge for us."

The MSG concert will also be particularly special for Smith, as his parents plan to attend.

"They were like, 'Hey, we just wanted to let you know ... we understand that there's a lot going on, but we wanted to tell you now just so you know, we will be flying into New York City to watch you at Madison Square Garden,'" Smith shares. "And I just didn't expect that."

Smith explains that his parents very rarely travel by air, so he was very surprised to hear they were coming.

"That made me so happy that they took it upon themselves, they were like, 'He's playing Madison Square Garden, yeah, we're gonna go watch him!'" Smith says. "It was very sweet, it's very endearing."

Smith adds that his Shinedown bandmates are also expecting to see family and friends at the MSG show.

"It also makes you feel good when your family is so proud of you that they wanna come and be there at that moment," Smith says. "It's pretty overwhelming, it's really cool."

The summer Dance, Kid, Dance tour also includes Bush and Morgan Wade on the bill.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!