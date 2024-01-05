Season of the hit: Noah Kahan earns first #1 UK single

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Along with loving Vermont, Noah Kahan's probably pretty happy with the U.K. right now.

The "Dial Drunk" artist has earned his first #1 single across the pond with "Stick Season." The song's ascension also makes it the first #1 hit on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart of 2024.

In a social media post reacting to the news, Kahan writes, "Played my first show in London 6 years ago for 77 people. Look at us now."

In the U.S., "Stick Season" peaked at #31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #21 on the Alternative Songs chart.

The U.K. #1 kicks off what is shaping up to be another exciting year for Kahan following his breakout 2023. His 2024 plans include his We'll All Be Here Forever U.S. tour; he's also nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

