Scream it out: Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch shares mysterious teaser video

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs on stage during Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019 at on September 1, 2019 in Stradbally, Ireland.

The dog days may be over, but the screaming days have just begun.

Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch has shared a mysterious video featuring her kneeling on the ground and furiously digging into the grass. The clip then switches to the point of view of the hole Welch had just created, which she then proceeds to scream into at great volume.

You can check out the teaser via Welch's Instagram. Maybe make sure your headphones are at a lower volume first.

Fans in the comments are hoping that the video is teasing the next era of Florence + the Machine. The band's most recent album is 2022's Dance Fever.

Since then, Welch teamed up with Taylor Swift for the song "Florida!!!" and guested on a track from The Weeknd.

