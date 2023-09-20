Scream drummer Kent Stax has died

Scream drummer Bennett Kent Stacks aka Kent Stax has died.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday, September 20, Scream shares that Stacks "passed away this morning after a bout with metastatic cancer."

"Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream," the post reads. "Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast."

Stacks was part of Scream's classic lineup alongside vocalist Pete Stahl, guitarist Franz Stahl and bassist Skeeter Thompson, which recorded the hardcore outfit's 1983 debut album, Still Screaming. In 1986, Stacks left Scream and was replaced by a then-17-year-old Dave Grohl, who would later go on to play drums in Nirvana and form Foo Fighters.

News of Stacks' death comes just a day after Scream announced a new album, DC Special, on Tuesday, September 19. The record, which marks the first new Scream music in over 10 years and their first full-length effort since 1993, is due out November 10.

