Say it ain't so! Olivia Rodrigo brings out Weezer during Lollapalooza set

By Andrea Dresdale

Olivia Rodrigo was Mary Tyler Moore to Weezer's Buddy Holly Friday night at Lollapalooza.

During her set at the Chicago festival, Olivia asked the crowd if it was anybody's first concert. She then said, "You always remember your first concert. Very, very special moment. I remember my first concert. It was a very memorable night."

"I watched this incredible band and I am so over the moon because that incredible band is actually here tonight to play a few songs," she continued. "Will you please say hello to Weezer!”

The band then took the stage with Olivia to perform "Buddy Holly" -- which she said was one of her "favorite songs of all time" -- and "Say It Ain't So."

Weezer is the third major rock act that Olivia has tapped to join her onstage at festivals this year. She brought out David Byrne of Talking Heads during her set at Governors Ball in New York, and The Cure's Robert Smith while performing at the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

