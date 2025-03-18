Say 'Hello' to Yungblud's new 9-minute single

Locomotion Recordings/Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a new single called "Hello Heaven, Hello."

As previously teased, the track lasts over nine minutes. It's the first preview of the next Yungblud album, the follow-up to his 2022 self-titled effort.

"It's a journey of self-reclamation, a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before and a hello to the future and where I'm going," Yungblud explains. "It sets the precedent for what this album is. It's an adventure that's sonically more ambitious than ever before, a journey that is meant to be played in its entirety that doesn't for a moment hold back or let its imagination be filtered."

You can listen to "Hello Heaven, Hello" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which follows Yungblud as he rides a horse through the snow, is on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

