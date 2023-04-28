Say Anything premieres "Psyche!", first new song in four years

Say Anything has premiered a new song called "Psyche!", the band's first new song in four years.

The title of the nearly six-minute song may be a reference to the last Say Anything album, 2019's Oliver Appropriate, being advertised as possibly the "Alive with the Glory of Love" group's final album.

You can listen to "Psyche!" now via digital outlets.

Say Anything kicks off a four-night run of shows in New York City Friday. In the fall, they'll play three shows in Los Angeles, as well as the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.