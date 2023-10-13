Say Anything shares new song, "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)"

Say Anything has shared a new song called "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)."

The track, which references the 2015 Sufjan Stevens album Carrie & Lowell, will appear on the upcoming Say Anything album ...Is Committed. You can listen to "Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)" now via digital outlets.

"Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)" is the third new Say Anything tune to be released in 2023, following "Psyche!" and "Are You (in) There?" The band's most recent album is 2019's Oliver Appropriate.

Say Anything is set to perform at the 2023 When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

