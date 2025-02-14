Sam Fender shares new ﻿'People Watching'﻿ song, 'Remember My Name'

Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has shared a new song called "Remember My Name," a track off his upcoming album, People Watching.

"This one's dedicated to my late grandparents," Fender says of the tune.

You can listen to "Remember My Name" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

People Watching, the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under, drops Feb. 21. It also includes the lead single and title track.

Fender will play a run of U.S. dates starting in April.

