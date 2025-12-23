Sam Fender shares 'I'm Always on Stage' video featuring Australia tour footage

By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has premiered the video for his song "I'm Always on Stage."

The clip features footage from the "Seventeen Going Under" artist's recent tour of Australia, which wrapped up in November. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"I'm Always on Stage" is a bonus track included on the deluxe version of Fender's new album, People Watching, which was released earlier in December. The expanded set also includes the Elton John collaboration "Talk to You."

The original People Watching, which was released in February, won the 2025 Mercury Prize.

