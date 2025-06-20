Sam Fender releases new version of 'Rein Me In' with Olivia Dean

Sam Fender has released a new version of his song "Rein Me In" featuring singer Olivia Dean.

"If I collaborate with another artist on one of my songs, I prefer they write a new part and make it their own, rather than singing whatever I've already written," Fender says. "Olivia added a female perspective to 'Rein Me In,' and I think it's all the better for it."

Dean opened for Fender during a recent run of U.K. shows, and the "Rein Me In" video includes footage from the concerts.

"Sharing the stage with [Dean] over these last few stadium shows has been a joy," Fender says. "I can't wait for people to have it."

You can listen to the updated "Rein Me In" now via digital outlets, and you can watch its video streaming on YouTube.

"Rein Me In" appears on Fender's new album, People Watching, which was released in February. He'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.