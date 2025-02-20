Sam Fender drops new ﻿'People Watching﻿' song, 'Little Bit Closer'

Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

As we inch a little bit closer to Sam Fender's new album, People Watching, he's dropped a new song called "Little Bit Closer."

The fifth and final advanced track released off the record arrives the day before People Watching is set to drop in full on Friday. You can listen to "Little Bit Closer" now via digital outlets.

People Watching also includes the previously released songs "Wild Long Lie," "Arm's Length," "Remember My Name" and the title track.

In other Fender news, the "Seventeen Going Under" artist has been booked as a headliner for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix race. He'll perform on July 3.

Fender will launch a U.S. tour in April.

