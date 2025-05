Sam Fender has announced North American headlining dates in support of his new album, People Watching.

The outing runs from Sept. 17 in Boston to Oct. 3 in Toronto. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SamFender.com.

People Watching was released in February. It's the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under.

