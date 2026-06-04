Sally, when the guests run out: Role Model won't keep doing viral stage gimmick

Role Model performs during MoMA's Party In The Garden 2025 at Museum of Modern Art on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA)

Role Model is gearing up for a new album, and as such, he says he won't be continuing his signature live performance gimmick: bringing up a guest to dance with him each night during his breakthrough hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out."

The gimmick went viral as Role Model brought up everyone from Natalie Portman and Charli XCX to Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff to dance with him. But speaking to Rolling Stone, he says, "I have no plans to keep that going. I think it's good to know when to end a bit."

Plus, Role Model thinks that his new album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, is strong enough that he doesn't have to rely on a schtick to get his crowds excited.

"If this album wasn’t good, I’d be like, 'Yeah, we should probably keep the Sally bit going, I gotta sell tickets,'" he says. "But I feel very good about this record, and I don’t think people will even give a s*** [if I don't do it], to be honest."

Role Model notes that he decided in February to stop doing it, because he says that if he kept it going, "It’s just gonna die out and be this sad thing."

"It was just a happy accident, and I’m really grateful for it," he adds. "But I’m not gonna be defined by being the dude who brings out Sallys at his shows."

Chuck Timely & The Hourglass is due Aug. 7. Rolling Stone says the album "explores [Role Model's] journey after a very public break-up with Emma Chamberlain," the influencer and YouTube star.

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